IBM (IBM) Given a $160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has been given a $160.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IBM from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.72.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $6.03 on Wednesday, hitting $139.11. 12,389,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. IBM has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $1,807,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $780,645.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,283.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,569. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in IBM by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IBM by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in IBM by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

