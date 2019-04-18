Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) insider Ian Richard Watson sold 391,846 shares of Hansteen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £368,335.24 ($481,295.23).

Ian Richard Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hansteen alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Ian Richard Watson sold 2,381,967 shares of Hansteen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £2,262,868.65 ($2,956,838.69).

Shares of LON HSTN opened at GBX 93.40 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.97, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $396.15 million and a PE ratio of 7.02. Hansteen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hansteen’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Hansteen’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

HSTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ian Richard Watson Sells 391,846 Shares of Hansteen Holdings plc (HSTN) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/ian-richard-watson-sells-391846-shares-of-hansteen-holdings-plc-hstn-stock.html.

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which is incorporated in the United Kingdom under the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London, W1S 3DL. The Group's principal activities are those of a property group investing mainly in industrial properties in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hansteen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansteen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.