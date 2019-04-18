Ian Richard Watson Sells 391,846 Shares of Hansteen Holdings plc (HSTN) Stock

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) insider Ian Richard Watson sold 391,846 shares of Hansteen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £368,335.24 ($481,295.23).
Ian Richard Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Ian Richard Watson sold 2,381,967 shares of Hansteen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £2,262,868.65 ($2,956,838.69).
Shares of LON HSTN opened at GBX 93.40 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.97, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $396.15 million and a PE ratio of 7.02. Hansteen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.75).
HSTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Hansteen Company Profile
Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which is incorporated in the United Kingdom under the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London, W1S 3DL. The Group's principal activities are those of a property group investing mainly in industrial properties in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom.
