Huntington National Bank Trims Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,622,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 30.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 90,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $50.50 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Barclays set a $51.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 60,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $2,332,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,600. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

