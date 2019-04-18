Huntington National Bank Has $51,000 Holdings in NCR Co. (NCR)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NCR were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NCR by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NCR by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,077,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,030,915 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,277,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NCR by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 284,491 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.94. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $32.46.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 85.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NCR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 4,690 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $136,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,412 shares in the company, valued at $855,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 1,720 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $47,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,380. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Huntington National Bank Has $51,000 Holdings in NCR Co. (NCR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/huntington-national-bank-has-51000-holdings-in-ncr-co-ncr.html.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.