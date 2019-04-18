Humana Inc (HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40. Humana posted earnings of $3.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $17.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.25 to $18.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $20.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Humana had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Cowen raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $275.02 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.72.

Humana stock traded up $7.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.69. 1,998,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,933. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $355.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

