Humana Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share (HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Svb Leerink boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Gupte now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.36. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2019 earnings at $18.29 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Humana from $390.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.72.

HUM opened at $232.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Humana has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $355.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Humana by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

