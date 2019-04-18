Hudson Resources (HUD) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 2.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HUD stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.37. 23,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,517. Hudson Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Company Profile

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

