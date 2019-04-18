Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (FNDF)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 313.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period.

FNDF stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $31.29.

