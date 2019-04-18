Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (FNDA)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index makes up approximately 0.6% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1,087.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 194,168 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 481,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 130,556.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 195,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 195,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $41.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/huber-financial-advisors-llc-has-1-19-million-position-in-schwab-fundamental-u-s-small-company-index-fnda.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.