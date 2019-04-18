Huber Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

MUB opened at $110.80 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $111.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

