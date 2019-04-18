Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Holdings Increased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,975 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $27,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,326,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 122,326,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,424,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,111 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,593,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,610.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,133,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073,795 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HST traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,195. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

