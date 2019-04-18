Honeywell International (HON) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.5-37.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.85 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.90-8.15 EPS.

HON stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,066. The company has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.06 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.32.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

