Honeywell International (HON) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.5-37.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.84 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.90-8.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $167.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,066. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $167.72. The company has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.06 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Honeywell International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.32.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

