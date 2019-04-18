Homeserve (HSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,135.00

Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,135 ($14.83) and last traded at GBX 1,135 ($14.83), with a volume of 317428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,125 ($14.70).

HSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective (up previously from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10).

The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44.

About Homeserve (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

