Home Depot Inc (HD) Stake Decreased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,462 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in Home Depot by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,281,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,464,000 after acquiring an additional 946,206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,811,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,512,000 after acquiring an additional 813,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,649,000 after acquiring an additional 434,426 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $206.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

