Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce $805.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $809.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $802.86 million. Hologic reported sales of $789.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Hologic to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hologic has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $318,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $200,985.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,378 shares of company stock worth $1,105,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hologic by 3,960.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,222,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,649 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.