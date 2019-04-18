HireMatch (HIRE) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

HireMatch (CURRENCY:HIRE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, HireMatch has traded flat against the US dollar. One HireMatch token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HireMatch has a market capitalization of $194,395.00 and $0.00 worth of HireMatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HireMatch Profile

HireMatch was first traded on August 1st, 2017. HireMatch’s total supply is 77,780,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,238,260 tokens. HireMatch’s official website is hirematch.io . HireMatch’s official Twitter account is @hire_match and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HireMatch

HireMatch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HireMatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HireMatch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HireMatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

