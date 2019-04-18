Hills Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 33,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 52,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,951.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 91,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 55,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Sunday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $67.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/hills-bank-trust-co-grows-holdings-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.