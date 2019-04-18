Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $85.22. 50,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $383,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,860,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

