Highland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 81,250 Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 81,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,732,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,165,000 after buying an additional 988,708 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,509,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,728,000 after buying an additional 8,876,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ventas by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,214,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,299,000 after buying an additional 1,331,028 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Ventas by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,017,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,626,000 after buying an additional 539,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,848,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,410,000 after buying an additional 1,282,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Reed sold 3,440 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $219,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,128.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,464 shares of company stock worth $6,900,138 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.78. 43,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,528. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $923.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

