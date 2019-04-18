Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 2,271 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $1,940,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,867,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69,137 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,336,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after acquiring an additional 217,244 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,646,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.20. 95,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,264,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $1,060,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,981.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,345,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $115,776,451.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and sold 111,901 shares valued at $6,010,888. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

