Heroux Devtek (HRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.63

Shares of Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.63 and last traded at C$16.69, with a volume of 23783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

HRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.51 million and a P/E ratio of 30.25.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$144.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heroux Devtek Inc will post 0.96000007424774 EPS for the current year.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

