Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.35% of Hercules Capital worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 201,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 47,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 733,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/hercules-capital-inc-htgc-holdings-lifted-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.