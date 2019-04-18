Henry Boot plc (BOOT) Insider Sells £41,932.80 in Stock

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £41,932.80 ($54,792.63).

Shares of Henry Boot stock remained flat at $GBX 274.50 ($3.59) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.36. Henry Boot plc has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 309 ($4.04).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $3.20. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

