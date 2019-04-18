HelloGold (HGT) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. During the last week, HelloGold has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $498,496.00 and $95.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00410084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.01113926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00209302 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001591 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000139 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

