Head to Head Contrast: Continental Resources (CLR) & CNOOC (CEO)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and CNOOC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 20.99% 18.28% 7.17% CNOOC N/A N/A N/A

CNOOC pays an annual dividend of $6.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Continental Resources does not pay a dividend. CNOOC pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNOOC has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Continental Resources and CNOOC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 0 5 31 0 2.86 CNOOC 0 2 2 0 2.50

Continental Resources presently has a consensus target price of $64.96, suggesting a potential upside of 31.55%. Given Continental Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than CNOOC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of CNOOC shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.8% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Continental Resources has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNOOC has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Continental Resources and CNOOC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $4.71 billion 3.94 $988.31 million $2.84 17.39 CNOOC $26.88 billion 3.12 $7.96 billion $17.06 11.02

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than Continental Resources. CNOOC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Continental Resources beats CNOOC on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 1,522 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 675 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China. It also holds interests in various oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe. As of December 31, 2017, the company had net proved reserves of approximately 4.84 billion barrels-of-oil equivalent. In addition, it is involved in the issuance of bonds. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CNOOC Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

