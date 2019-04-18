Head-To-Head Contrast: CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (EBR) & CPFL Energia (CPL)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) and CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CENTRAIS ELETRI/S alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and CPFL Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 CPFL Energia 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and CPFL Energia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.83 billion 1.59 $4.11 billion N/A N/A CPFL Energia $7.70 billion 0.94 $563.08 million N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CPFL Energia.

Risk & Volatility

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPFL Energia has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S does not pay a dividend. CPFL Energia has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of CPFL Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and CPFL Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S -9.19% 31.53% 9.24% CPFL Energia 7.31% 17.28% 4.94%

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A.  Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2017, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.4 million customers; and had 318,018 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 457,741 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,284 megawatts. CPFL Energia S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. CPFL Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações Ltda.

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.