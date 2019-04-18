Head-To-Head Contrast: Cardlytics (CDLX) and SVMK (SVMK)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cardlytics and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -35.20% -92.07% -28.17% SVMK N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardlytics and SVMK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 0 7 0 3.00 SVMK 0 3 5 0 2.63

Cardlytics presently has a consensus target price of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 55.59%. SVMK has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.78%. Given Cardlytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than SVMK.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardlytics and SVMK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $150.68 million 2.00 -$53.04 million ($2.14) -6.96 SVMK $254.32 million 8.65 -$154.74 million ($1.43) -12.15

Cardlytics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SVMK. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

