Head to Head Comparison: Zillow Group (Z) and Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zillow Group and Ctrip.Com International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 4 4 0 2.20 Ctrip.Com International 1 5 12 0 2.61

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $38.84, indicating a potential upside of 7.04%. Ctrip.Com International has a consensus target price of $42.21, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Ctrip.Com International.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Ctrip.Com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -8.99% -1.63% -1.30% Ctrip.Com International 4.05% 4.28% 2.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Ctrip.Com International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.33 billion 5.57 -$119.86 million N/A N/A Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 5.31 $162.00 million $0.94 47.27

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

