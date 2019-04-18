Head to Head Comparison: Apollo Medical (AMEH) & Its Rivals

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ: AMEH) is one of 29 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Apollo Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

This table compares Apollo Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $519.91 million $10.84 million 65.62 Apollo Medical Competitors $1.71 billion $120.52 million 26.83

Apollo Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Medical. Apollo Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apollo Medical Competitors 159 489 664 40 2.43

Apollo Medical presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.37%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Apollo Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Medical has a beta of -1.17, indicating that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 2.08% 6.00% 2.06% Apollo Medical Competitors -20.27% -9.55% -10.93%

Summary

Apollo Medical beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is based in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.