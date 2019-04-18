Head to Head Comparison: Apollo Medical (AMEH) & Its Rivals

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ: AMEH) is one of 29 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Apollo Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Apollo Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Medical
|$519.91 million
|$10.84 million
|65.62
|Apollo Medical Competitors
|$1.71 billion
|$120.52 million
|26.83
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apollo Medical
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Apollo Medical Competitors
|159
|489
|664
|40
|2.43
Apollo Medical presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.37%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Apollo Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
Apollo Medical has a beta of -1.17, indicating that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
6.7% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Apollo Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Medical
|2.08%
|6.00%
|2.06%
|Apollo Medical Competitors
|-20.27%
|-9.55%
|-10.93%
Summary
Apollo Medical beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is based in Alhambra, California.
