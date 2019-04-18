HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 116.4% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 238,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,097,000 after acquiring an additional 128,277 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 96,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.11. 50,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,125. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.03 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other news, SVP J William Morrow sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $36,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total value of $72,639.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 31st. Stephens began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

