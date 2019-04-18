HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (TLC)

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “Our $10 target is based on a 60% probability of success weighted DCF. Our model assumes approval and launch in the U.S. of TLC599 for knee OA, self-sold by TLC. We do not include any other explicit pipeline value in our model, nor do we include any value for potential ex-US sales or royalties beyond the current small base business. We project TLC profitability in 2025 and peak sales around $500M in 2030. Our DCF uses a 12.5% WACC-based discount rate, and negative 10% terminal growth beyond 2030.””

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TLC opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 million and a PE ratio of -12.62. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 1,442.64% and a negative return on equity of 167.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Karst Peak Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 568,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S makes up approximately 11.5% of Karst Peak Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Karst Peak Capital Ltd owned about 1.79% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

