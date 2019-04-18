HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Penumbra (PEN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.17.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,749. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $167.35. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 246.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.84, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $8,803,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,766. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1,005.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

