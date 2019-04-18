Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Zalando (ZAL)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.68 ($40.33).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €41.62 ($48.40) on Monday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

