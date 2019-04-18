Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. GMP Securities upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of ACB opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 2.99. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 57.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

