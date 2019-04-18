Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $325,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stephens started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total transaction of $760,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $68,012.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,638 shares of company stock worth $69,176,551. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $155.34 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

