Harsco Co. (HSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,002,443 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 3,459,336 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,383 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Harsco by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Harsco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

HSC opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Harsco has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.48.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Harsco had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSC. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

