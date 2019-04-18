Harris Co. (HRS) Receives $183.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $6,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,229.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Harris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harris in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Harris by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Harris by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harris in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

HRS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.21. 108,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Harris has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $175.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harris will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

