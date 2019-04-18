Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 213,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of PACCAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $97,485.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $427,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 8,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $556,535.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,491.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,989 shares of company stock worth $4,160,345. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on PACCAR to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.32 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

