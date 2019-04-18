Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 12.9% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned about 0.79% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $110,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.65. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,242. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $161.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

