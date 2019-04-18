Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €115.67 ($134.50).

HNR1 stock opened at €133.50 ($155.23) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

