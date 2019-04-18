H & R Block Inc (HRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,770,349 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 38,662,433 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,508,091 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in H & R Block during the third quarter worth $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the first quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 22,556.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.10. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.48 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 829.18%. H & R Block’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H & R Block will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.56%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

