Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Baxter International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $75,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $465,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,302.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 130,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,056. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $82.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

