Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in General Motors (GM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 20,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,346. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 2,902,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,268,431. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

