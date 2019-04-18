Guardant Health (GH) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Guardant Health to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health Competitors -108.16% -113.88% -33.85%

69.5% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Guardant Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 0 6 0 3.00 Guardant Health Competitors 181 638 747 46 2.41

Guardant Health currently has a consensus target price of $82.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 24.78%. Given Guardant Health’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guardant Health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $90.64 million -$85.06 million -25.97 Guardant Health Competitors $1.13 billion $64.04 million -2.07

Guardant Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Guardant Health. Guardant Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

