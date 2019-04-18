Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 185.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,976 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,010,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,037 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,651,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after acquiring an additional 900,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 801,978 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,037,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after acquiring an additional 682,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 399,074 shares during the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

TV opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/grupo-televisa-sab-tv-shares-bought-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.