Groupon (GRPN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GRPN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Groupon in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Groupon stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Groupon has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Groupon had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $799.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,733,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 39,015,392 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $147,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,392 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $147,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,875 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 19.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 11,461,128 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $43,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,388 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

