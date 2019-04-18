Grid+ Hits Market Capitalization of $6.42 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Grid+ has a market cap of $6.42 million and $537.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00003114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Grid+ has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00412119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.01117333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00212867 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001620 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

Grid+’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.