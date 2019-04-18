GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) versus Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Head-To-Head Contrast

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GreenTree Hospitality Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 8 0 3.00

GreenTree Hospitality Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.45%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $71.29, indicating a potential upside of 30.73%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $137.45 million 10.77 $57.32 million $0.61 23.90 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.87 billion 2.84 $162.00 million $2.71 20.12

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenTree Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group 41.76% 25.30% 15.17% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 8.62% 18.24% 5.95%

Dividends

GreenTree Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats GreenTree Hospitality Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The company's Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands with approximately 9,200 franchised hotels with 810,000 rooms; and manages hotels, including 438 third-party-owned properties and 2 owned properties. It is also involved in the loyalty program business. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

