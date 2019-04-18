GreenMed (GRMD) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 62.2% lower against the dollar. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $18,657.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

